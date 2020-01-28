Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger shook up his lineup and the team delivered in a tune-up before the Big Eight Conference Meet.
The Wildcats swept a double dual against Madison East (115-55) and host Janesville Parker (101-69) on Friday, Jan. 24, in Janesville.
“East and Parker both had some very good swimmers, so our boys needed to swim well to come out on top,” Wuerger said.
Junior Ben Wellnitz won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.81 seconds for VA/MH. He teamed with classmate Conner Arneson and sophomores Nathan Rozeboom and Max McCartney to win the 200 medley relay (1:46.63).
Wellnitz and McCartney teamed with senior Gabe Piscitelli and sophomore Luke Bennin to win the 200 free relay (1:33.38) by three seconds over the Vikings.
Rozeboom won the 200 individual medley (2:02.48), while Kyle Hoppe placed third (2:11.44).
Arenson finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.39) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.03).
Christopher Lofts finished second in the 100 free (52.27) and McCartney took second in the 500 free (5:10.66).
The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of Bennin, Hoppe, Rozeboom and Owen Rothamer finished second with a time of 3:31.50.
Avery Blas added a third-place finish in the 100 fly (1:01.62).