  1. Tailwaggers celebrates one year in Verona
  2. Senior center receives state innovation award
  3. VFD hosts public safety expo
  4. Tri 4 Schools jumps, climbs, splashes in Verona
  5. Verona resident wins national rosemaling distinction

Chickens trot to council

Ten years ago, an alder jokingly commented that “a chicken coop in my backyard” would be too much to ask from the potential merger of the city and town of Verona.

UPDATE: Verona rolls by La Follette

Junior quarterback Adam Bekx, like a point guard, served as the triggerman of a high-powered Verona football team offense Friday as the Wildcats pounded Madison La Follette 47-14. The win clinched a WIAA playoff berth for Verona (5-2).

VAHS presents ‘Mary Poppins’

A cast and crew of over 70 Verona Area High School students, with the help of 12 adults, will bring the magic of Mary Poppins to life next weekend on the VAHS Performing Arts Center Stage.

Next school year could start early

Verona Area School District students could start classes a week or two early next school year to accommodate construction the following summer.

Pool, turf decision delayed

A decision on whether a second pool and artificial turf soccer fields will be part of the new Verona Area High School site will wait at least two more weeks.

