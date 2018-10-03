Ten years ago, an alder jokingly commented that “a chicken coop in my backyard” would be too much to ask from the potential merger of the city and town of Verona.
A proposal to allow the keeping of hens in the city is heading to a public hearing in front of the Plan Commission next week.
A section of the Military Ridge State Trail in Verona will be closed for parts of the next two weeks.
Verona girls tennis closed out the Big Eight Conference dual meet season with a 6-1 win over Madison East. The Wildcats finished the dual season 6-3, with losses to Madison Memorial, Middleton and Madison West,
Junior quarterback Adam Bekx, like a point guard, served as the triggerman of a high-powered Verona football team offense Friday as the Wildcats pounded Madison La Follette 47-14. The win clinched a WIAA playoff berth for Verona (5-2).
The Verona boys cross country team had five personal-bests, including the top three, who all dipped under 17 minutes Saturday at the Lourdes Academy Invitatioanl.
Children and their caregivers joined Verona librarians at Eplegaarden for a fall-themed storytime on Friday, Sept. 28.
The library is hosting two Native American authors as a part of its “Native Voices” art exhibition in the coming weeks.
A cast and crew of over 70 Verona Area High School students, with the help of 12 adults, will bring the magic of Mary Poppins to life next weekend on the VAHS Performing Arts Center Stage.
Verona Area School District students could start classes a week or two early next school year to accommodate construction the following summer.
A decision on whether a second pool and artificial turf soccer fields will be part of the new Verona Area High School site will wait at least two more weeks.
When new attendance area boundaries are redrawn in the coming months, a committee working on them won’t have to ensure Verona Area schools are equally diverse.
Tailwaggers Doggy Daycare supervisor and groomer Jessica Peterson said they love every dog they meet.
Compared to last week, the population of Verona has shrunk by 8,000.
Bruce “Dok” Meier’s summer vacation ended this week.
