Public Health Madison and Dane County is advising that schools use a phased approach for bringing students back, with COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place.
The new guidelines PHMDC put out Monday, Dec. 14, outline how county health staff believe schools can operate safely with strong disease-control measures in place. That’s following the study of research on disease transmission within school buildings, according to a PHMDC news release.
Previously, PHMDC recommended that schools allow students in grades K-2 to return for in-person learning. That was after the state Supreme Court enjoined PHMDC’s order prohibiting grades 3-12 from coming to school buildings.
In the news release, PHMDC states it encourages the phased-in approach to begin with elementary schools, as research has shown that younger students do not spread COVID-19 as easily as older students.
“In the summer, our advice relied on community incidence, models, and expected safety risks. Now, we have emerging data, and while not complete, the evidence is strong that schools, particularly elementary schools, can function in a way that minimizes risk, when they have the right health precautions in place, including mask-wearing and social distancing,” PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said in the news release.
School districts are now required to abide by county health mandates, the news release states.
All people inside school buildings or on buses over the age of five are still required to wear a mask, and students are to be at least six feet away from one another, according to the guidelines. Districts must develop and implement hygiene, cleaning and protective measure policies before opening their doors to students and staff.
“Schools reflect our community picture, so given the level of disease in our community, we expect some schools to be impacted by students and staff testing positive for COVID-19, but research is showing that having schools open, especially with the youngest learners, does not increase community spread,” Heinrich said in the news release.