Verona Area High School juniors Cael Wozniak and Jay Hanson won WIAA Division 1 Baraboo regional championships on Saturday, Jan. 30, to qualify for the sectional.
Wozniak (5-3) at 170 pounds and Hanson (8-0), ranked No. 2 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll, will move on to compete in the Division 1 Mukwonago sectional on Saturday, Feb. 6. Both wrestlers are making their second straight sectional appearance.
“It was good to see both of the juniors get back to the sectional,” Verona coach Bob Wozniak said.
Wozniak received a bye in the quarterfinals, then pinned Reddsburg’s Tommy Strehlow in 1 minute. In the title match, he defeated Baraboo’s Luke Statz 8-3.
“That was a big win for Cael in a short season,” Bob Wozniak said of his son.
Statz (14-2) scored first on a takedown and then was later called for an illegal hold for locking his hands and Wozniak was awarded one point. Wozniak came through with an escape late in the first to tie the match at 2.
In the second period, he pulled off an escape and a takedown to take a 5-2 lead. He added a three-point near fall at the end of the second.
“Cael wrestled a smart match and the real big difference is he got the back points,” Bob Wozniak said.
Hanson remained unbeaten at heavyweight. After a bye in the quarterfinals, he pinned Middleton’s Adham Elshaboury in 1:18. Hanson then pinned Sauk Prairie’s Nolan Vils in 5:32 in the championship match.
“I expected Jay to win it,” Bob Wozniak said. “I knew the Sauk kid would be tough. He almost scored before Jay pinned him. It was good for Jay to get a match like that to get him ready for the sectional.”
Verona’s Achilles Mendes (182) went 1-2 to finish fourth. He was pinned by Reedsburg’s Charlie Walker in 1:20 in a third-place match.
Verona’s Bryson Kundinger (138) and Adam Murphy (220) each went 2-1 to finish in fifth place. Kundinger pinned Middleton’s Mattie Papenthien in 3:48 in a fifth-place match. Murphy pinned Middelton’s Gavynn Cooper in 2:29 in a fifth-place match. Mike Scharenbroch (145) took sixth place.
Sectional
Cael Wozniak’s 170-pound weight class at the sectional includes four of the state’s top-seven ranked wrestlers. The top two finishers in each class qualify for state.
The field includes top-ranked Noah Mulvaney of Arrowhead, the defending Division 1 state champion; DeForest’s Brody Hemauer, ranked No-2; Oconomowoc’s Lincoln Willett, ranked No. 3 and Portage’s Lowell Arnold, ranked No. 7.
“It’s going to be a really tough time trying to get out of the sectional,” Bob Wozniak said.
At heavyweight, Hanson, ranked No. 2, is one of the favorites to make a return trip to state. Other ranked wrestlers at heavyweight in the sectional are Stoughton sophomore Griffin Empey (No. 3) and Monona Grove/McFarland’s Kristian Schlict, who is receiving honorable mention in the state rankings.