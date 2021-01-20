Verona Area High School junior Jay Hanson picked up right where he left off last season in the season-opening Tomah duals.
Hanson, ranked No. 2 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling.com state poll and a WIAA Division 1 state qualifier at heavyweight last year, won two matches on Friday, Jan. 15 . Verona dropped dual matches to the third-ranked Division 1 Holmen, 72-12 and Tomah, 66-9.
In the dual against Holmen, Hanson pinned Ron White in 2 minutes, 29 seconds. The other win for the Wildcats came from Adam Murphy at 220 pounds when he pinned Holmen’s Carson Weber in 1:16.
It marked the first dual meet of the year for Verona after they got the approval Dec. 23 to start practice Jan. 4. No games or meets are allowed in Dane County because of the Public Health Madison and Dane County order that prohibits contact and limits indoor gatherings to 10 people or less.
Hanson pinned Tomah’s Willie Bowie in 4:46 in his second match. Bryson Kundinger (138) defeated Camery Koll 11-7.
Verona will wrestle in a double dual at Sauk Prairie High School on Friday, Jan. 22.