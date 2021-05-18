The Verona Area High School girls track team had plenty of wins in a Friday, May 14, dual meet against Madison La Follette as well as in a Monday, May 17, dual meet against Madison East.
No team scores are being recorded this year. In Friday’s meet, both the short and long distance runners took care of business for the Wildcats.
Summer Serrault won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.6 seconds, and teammate Lily Webking won the 100-meter dash in 13 seconds.
Payette Ness had the fastest 1,600-meter run in 6:08.4 and teammate Emma Petta won the 800-meter race in 2:37.9.
Serrault also won the 100-meter hurdles on Friday against East in 19.23 seconds, and Webking again was victorious in the 100-meter dash (13.53). Webking was the only runner to break the 14-second mark in the competition.
Anna Knueve, fresh off the state cross country meet, won the 1,600-meter race on Friday in 5:33.68. Teammate Emma Petta took second in 5:45.08. Ness won the 800-meter run in 2:45.76.
In field events, Natalie West won the shot put with a throw of 22 feet, 9.5 inches and the discus (53 feet, 4.5 inches). Ava Maradiaga won the long jump with a 14 foot, 11.25 inch leap.