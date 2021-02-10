After a promising road win early last week, the Verona boys basketball team dropped a pair of road games to fall below the .500 mark.
The Wildcats defeated Wisconsin Dells 59-50 on Tuesday, Feb. 2, but fell 73-60 at West Allis Central on Saturday, Feb. 6, and 71-66 in overtime against Janesville Parker 2 days later.
Janesville Parker 71, Verona 66, OT
The Wildcats trailed 23-21 at halftime and 55-48 with less than 2:30 to play, but rallied with eight straight points to take the lead against their Big Eight Conference rivals.
Junior guard Jonah Anderson hit a floater to give Verona a 56-55 edge with 9.9 seconds left in regulation, but the Vikings split a pair of free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining to send it to overtime. Parker led wire-to-wire in the extra period, dropping the Wildcats to 3-4 on the season.
West Allis Central 73, Verona 60
Twelve different Wildcats scored, but the Bulldogs held on for a nonconference win.
Anderson and senior guard Cam McCorkle had 10 points apiece for Verona, which trailed 30-25 at halftime.
West Allis Central only had six players score, but made up for a lack of depth with 22 points from junior Greyson Pritzl and 21 points and 16 rebounds from junior Najashi Tolefree.
Verona 59, Wisconsin Dells 50
The Wildcats snapped the Chiefs’ 34-game winning streak thanks in large part to a big first-half run.
Senior forward Bennett Sherry scored eight of his 11 points during Verona’s 20-3 run, which extended the lead to 29-14. McCorkle finished with a game-high 23 points.
Junior Jacob Rockwell and Barrett Witt led Wisconsin Dells with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Looking ahead
Verona played at Mukwonago on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and will close the regular season Saturday, Feb. 13, at Laconia.
The Wildcats, seeded fifth in their Division 1 regional, will take on fourth-seeded Middleton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, in the regional quarterfinals at Baraboo High School. The winner will play top-seeded Waunakee.