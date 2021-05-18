Verona Area School District will use an anticipated $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 response funds for addressing student learning losses through the summer and the 2021-22 school year.
The $1.4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds comes from the federal government’s second stimulus bill approved in December 2020, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. An additional $3.1 million in ESSER funds are expected for use through 2024 from the American Rescue Plan, the third stimulus bill that was approved in March.
The use of the funds, which the district calls “learning recovery,” could include addressing learning losses experienced by students as a result of school closures or learning disruptions caused by the pandemic or the costs of administering assessments. Interim district business manager Roger Price said it’s too early in the process to discuss how the ESSER funds will be used, as some of the funds are not yet available for use.
Proposals for how the district will use its ESSER money for learning recovery will be presented to the Verona Area Board of Education at a later meeting, Price told the board.
In addition to learning recovery, the district will also use ESSER funds to purchase technology, nursing services related to the pandemic and to cover employee or leave expenses that are related to federal and state directives, Price said.
The ESSER funds from the second and third round of coronavirus recovery bills can be spent on a wider range of uses than the first round, a slideshow presentation from the district states. In addition to education technology, mental health supports and continued staff employment, districts are allowed to use the second and third rounds of ESSER funds for addressing learning loss and school facility repairs to reduce disease transmission.
The district used the entirety of its first round of ESSER, totaling $415,800, during the 2020-21 school year.
