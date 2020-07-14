When the Verona Area School District decides it needs a new piece of real estate, it has a pretty good idea of where it wants to go.
At a Verona Area Board of Education special meeting Monday, June 22, the board voted to enter an agreement with Jenni Revocable Living Trust. The agreement prohibits the owners from selling around 164 acres of land in the City of Fitchburg to anyone other than the district until 2027, superintendent Dean Gorrell wrote the Press in an email.
“This option is future-focused,” Gorrell wrote. “It is not a question of if VASD will grow – the question is how soon. As our district grows and more housing developments/business/commercial entities come online, the availability of land for school sites will become even more scarce – and expensive.”
The land is located in the northwest corner of the Fitchrona and Whalen roads intersection.
That land agreement doesn’t mean the district has locked itself into purchasing the land in the future, Gorrell explained. Rather, it acts as a formal “dibs” on it for the next seven years.
What it could be used for in the future is undetermined, Gorrell said, but is large enough to accommodate an elementary, middle or high school, or any mix of the three.
The land agreement states that the district will pay the Jenni Revocable Living Trust an annual fee of $25,000, and if the board decides to purchase the land, the total amount of fees paid would be subtracted from the final price. The district won’t be reimbursed that yearly fee if it decides not to purchase the property, or doesn’t vote to extend the contract as it nears its expiration, Gorrell said.
The district currently owns a parcel of land on Locust Drive in the Town of Verona just south of the boundary with the city. That land was purchased in 2015 for $8,344,000 after being approved with a referendum, and is widely considered to be the location for a future elementary school.