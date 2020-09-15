The Verona Area Board of Education will fill its vacant seat next week.
Nearly two months after former board member Debbie Biddle announced her resignation from the board as she was planning to move out of the district, the board will select one of the 10 applicants for the seat Monday, Sept. 21.
All 10 board applicants were given six minutes to speak and take questions from board members during a workshop prior to the start of the meeting on Monday, Sept. 14. Applicants include two former candidates, Bob Ross and Jim Ruder. Others are John Porco, Jeff Cordray, Jennifer Murphy, Kaylanna Williams, Leotha Stanley, Margaret Carpenter, Phoebe Natzke and Ryan Kimmett.
Whoever is selected to fill the seat will fill it for the remainder of its term, until April 2023.
Many of the questions asked or addressed of the applicants during the board workshop included what experiences they have with hiring, as the board looks to find superintendent Dean Gorrell’s successor by the end of the year, and what ways their background fit into the role of a school board member.