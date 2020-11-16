The Verona Area Board of Education is set to conduct interviews for a new superintendent on Nov. 16-17.
Those interviews are expected to be held in closed session as the board speaks with prospective candidates, which is allowed by open meetings law. Once the board names finalists, the district is required to release names.
The board is slated to hire the new superintendent following interviews open for public viewing scheduled for the week of Dec. 14. The board is expected to announce a final decision on Dec. 21.
District superintendent Dean Gorrell announced his upcoming retirement in January of this year, giving the board nearly 18 months to select his successor. Gorrell will retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year on June 30, 2021.
The process to name a successor officially launched in January when the school board outlined the process. In April, the board selected search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to aid them in the process.