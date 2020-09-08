A Verona man has been charged with felony damage to property after allegedly breaking windows at the state Capitol and a Mifflin Street restaurant, as well as damaging lights, doorknobs and a law enforcement memorial.
Jordan King, 25, has been charged with two felony counts of damage to property and one misdemeanor count of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 25. According to criminal complaints filed in Dane County Court Aug. 26, King is accused of causing property damage at and near the state Capitol building with a sledgehammer.
King’s preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, Sept. 17.
It’s estimated King caused an estimated minimum of $41,000 in damage to the state Capitol, the memorial and the restaurant, the complaint said. The final number could be higher, as police were given a range of $15,000-50,000 in damage just to the memorial.
The damage King is suspected of coincided with protests that were happening in the downtown over the police shooting of Kenosha man Jacob Blake earlier that week on Sunday, Aug. 23, the complaint states. During the interaction with police, Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back seven times at close-range by officer Justen Pruett as he got in his car, and has since been paralyzed from the waist down.
At around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 25, King is seen on surveillance camera footage at the Law Enforcement Memorial near the corner of Mifflin and Pickney streets, hitting it with a sledgehammer almost two dozen times. Around 45 minutes later, King is seen near the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard entrance to the Capitol building, using the sledgehammer to damage a window later identified as Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ office, as well as door handles and the bollard lights near the doors.
King is seen smashing in the windows and the door of a Mifflin Street business, which was not identified in the criminal complaint, 15 minutes later. According to the general manager, decorative wine bottles were also taken and used to smash glass in the building, the complaint states.
Police arrested King a few hours later, according to the complaint. When officers attempted to handcuff King, he pulled his hand away and fell to the ground. As King got back up, he was pushed back down.
Officers asked King if he had any weapons on him, and King advised that he had a pair of brass knuckles and a handgun concealed in a holster under his shirt, which was found to be loaded.
It was later found that King does not have a state concealed carry permit.
In King’s backpack, officers found more ammunition, bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey and a gray and teal sweatshirt and white gloves, which King was seen wearing on the surveillance footage.
The sledgehammer was found near the Wisconsin Avenue entrance to the Capitol, and officers noticed there was damage along the wood that was consistent with it hitting glass, the complaint said.