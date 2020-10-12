Dane County Emergency Order #9 overview

Masks are required for people 5 years of age and older (who do not have an underlying condition) when in an enclosed space with people you don't live with.

Most businesses and workplaces can be open to 50% capacity, with certain precautions and policies in place.

Restaurants are limited to an indoor dine-in capacity of 25% of approved seating capacity, with physical distancing. Outdoor seating is allowed with physical distancing. Customers must wear masks when not actively eating and drinking.

Indoor seating at taverns is not allowed; customers may enter only to order, pick-up, and pay. Outdoor seating is allowed with physical distancing. Customers must wear masks when not actively eating and drinking.

Indoor mass gatherings are limited to 10 people or less, not including employees, with physical distancing and masks.

Outdoor mass gatherings are limited to 25 people or less, not including employees, with physical distancing and masks if in enclosed space, such as outdoor seating at restaurants.