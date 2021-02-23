The City of Verona Common Council named Mayor Luke Diaz as its designee to speak on behalf of the city before the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
The PSC is an independent regulatory agency of Wisconsin public utilities. It aims to ensure safe, reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible utility services to the state.
As a designee, Diaz will be able to submit comments to the PSC on issues such as renewable energy projects, without calling special meetings for the Common Council to discuss the city’s position.
Diaz said that sometimes the timeframe for public comment at PSC is limited and that creates a time crunch to get approval from the task force and the council.
Alders added an amendment to the resolution that the council appoints a designee each year, to ensure future councils had input on who the designee is.
“Luke, you are a benevolent mayor and may be for many years, but the next one that comes in might not be,” Evan Touchette (Dist. 4) said.
City administrator Adam Sayre also noted that if a future mayor did not represent the city’s interests with the PSC, the council can pull the authority.