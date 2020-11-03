The Klassik development is back again for another informational meeting.
After the Common Council denied Northpointe Apartments from moving forward with its plans to redevelop 410 and 420 W. Verona Ave., the developer is set to present plan changes this week. Those changes include reducing the building height to three stories and the number of units from 75 to 63, as well as increasing green space and parking.
There will be two meetings: An in-person meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the proposed development site, and a virtual option at 6:30 p.m. the same day
The general development plans Northpointe submitted to the council for review in October included 75 apartments – 15 of which were market rate and 60 of which are considered affordable based on county wage standards – and 6,895 feet of commercial space. A portion of the commercial space would be dedicated to the Old National Bank, which currently sits on the property but would be torn down as a part of the redevelopment.
The newest plan will have a reduction in affordable housing units, although the amount is unknown as of Sunday, Nov. 1, Northpointe representative Sean O’Brien told the Press in an email.
The developer secured $1.5 million worth of financing through Dane County Affordable Housing Fund and had planned to install solar panels, which would have paid for 90% of the common area’s usage.
The sticking point for the plan commission and some alders, however, was the height of the four-story proposal so close to one-story single family units creating a “tunnelling feeling” on West Verona Avenue, one of the city’s main thoroughfares.
To attend the virtual Zoom meeting use meeting ID: 934 2748 1404 and passcode: 769387.
For information, contact O’Brien at sean@northpointedev.com