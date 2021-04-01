Epic System’s newest building, based on an island design, could start construction as early as this summer, pending approval from the Plan Commission.
The Castaway building would be connected to the Oz building by an underground tunnel in the northeast portion of the campus. Sizing at 90,000 square feet with 350 private offices central to Epic’s encouraged work style, the building would give a nod to its maritime theme by being surrounded by water.
The plan commission is expected to review the permit at the upcoming meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
Other buildings in campus five of the 900-acre campus at 1979 Milky Way also have individual external visual themes, such as Alice, Oz, Chocolate Factory and Grimm, recalling well-known works or authors of fantasy fiction. The Mystery building is still under construction.
If approved, Campus 5 will have a total of eight buildings and a combined area of approximately 775,000 square feet of floor space.
The two new additions, Mystery and Castaway, were approved by the Common Council in 2019. This permit outlines the new Castaway location and Epic intends to return to the city for approval of the exterior materials.