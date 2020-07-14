The Town of Verona’s annual meeting has been postponed for a second time.
Usually held the third Tuesday of April, the meeting was initially postponed to July 14 after the state’s “Safer at Home” mandate was put in place. However, with Forward Dane’s mask requirement and restrictions on the number of people attending indoor gatherings, town administrator/planner Sarah Gaskell wrote in an email to residents the meeting would be difficult to hold.
Current Dane County laws dictate no more than 10 people may be gathered together indoors at a time.
Once the town determines a new date, it will be posted on its website, she wrote.
In the email, Gaskell also wrote that anyone who comes into the town hall will be required to wear a mask, and staff will have a limited supply on hand for people who don’t have one.