On April 6, voters in the Verona Area School District have an important decision to make. Six candidates are running for three at-large seats.
I am writing to urge you to Vote for Yanna Williams. Yanna is currently on the Board, having been appointed last September 2020 by the Verona Area School Board to fill a vacant seat.
I know Yanna personally and I have seen firsthand her passion, intelligence, incredible work ethic, and her deep commitment to the Verona Area school community. As a former Fitchburg Mayor and parent of two grown adults who attended VASD from K - 12th grade, I know Yanna has the qualities we need on our School Board. We need her strong analytical abilities as we make decisions about returning to in-person learning and during budget time. We need her collaborative approach as we seek to bring all voices to the table to move our District forward. We need her vision and focus on making sure all students succeed in order to close gaps that exist among our students.
Verona Area School District board is concerned about our schools, just like many other public schools districts around Wisconsin, who are facing challenges and opportunities. Yanna Williams has the skills, background, and dedication to public service we need to solve problems and seize the possibilities before us.
Yanna is no stranger to working with youth in our community and can see districtwide the needs of all our children to achieve, thrive and graduate. I look forward to her continuing to be a voice on the board as we all listen and respect the diversity of thoughts at the table and within our community. We want to see all of our children to be successful from K-12 grade and beyond! Let’s keep Yanna on the school board!
Please join me in voting for Yanna Williams for the Verona Area School Board Member-at-Large member on April 6.
Frances Huntley-Cooper
City of Fitchburg