The COVID pandemic has been devastating to many. Sadly, it has killed many vulnerable people. It has destroyed small businesses, created a mental health crisis and has closed our schools.
But the high fatality rate phase of this is over. What we now see are lots of positive test cases , and we are being locked down once again because of these positive tests. I think we need to ask the question of “why”? Sweden is an example of what happens when you don’t lockdown your citizens.
They initially had many deaths. Mostly vulnerable nursing facility patients. But guess what? They have essentially achieved herd immunity and their death rate is no higher than ours is. Their schools are open. They travel about on mass transit and eat at restaurants. Their life is essentially back to a normal, human interacting life. COVID affects people differently. Some are very susceptible to it.
Most people are not, and in fact carry natural immunity to it. That’s science. It’s a science that has been missing in all of the reasons for locking down society. When COVID first hit us , we knew little about how it manifested and how to treat it. We wanted to slow the spread to keep from overwhelming our healthcare system.
We know a lot about it now. From a scientific perspective, locking us down does nothing to slow the death rate. In fact a recent British study concluded that more deaths would occur because herd immunity would be delayed. Our children and young adults are losing a full year of school due to misguided policy.
A group of world renowned epidemiologists and scientists have issued a paper called The Great Barrington Declaration. I urge everyone to read it. It states that we need to open up our society for the good of everyone. Protect the vulnerable. But let those that want to, carry on with their lives. We will reach herd immunity faster and actually prevent deaths. Otherwise, if we keep our schools closed, we will lose an entire generation (and virtual school is not school).
Our 24/7 news wants to scare us into isolation. Large corporations and vaccine makers profit from this irrational fear. But the lockdowns need to end. The actions of Governor Evers and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi are harming us needlessly. Let’s follow the good science.
Tim Melin
Verona