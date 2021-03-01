An episode of “Discover Wisconsin” premiering on Saturday, March 6, will feature businesses and hotspots around Hometown USA.
And starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, the episode will debut around Verona before it goes live on broadcast television and streaming services.
Three local businesses – Toot and Kate's Wine Bar, 109 S. Main St., Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., and Monk's Bar and Grill, 1050 N. Edge Trail – will show the episode multiple times throughout the night on TV screens.
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is offering $5-off coupons to anyone interested in attending, for use on food and drink. A free ticket may be printed out online, or picked up from any of the three participating businesses during normal operating hours.
The Chamber said businesses will have a limited number of patrons they can safely allow in, and some guests may be turned away or asked to wait.
The long-running “Discover Wisconsin” tourism TV show filmed around the city last year at locations including Epic Systems, Heartland Farm Sanctuary, Toot and Kate's Wine Bar, The Hop Garden, Ice Age Trail, Fireman's Park and Beach, Wisconsin Brewing Company and Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability in preparation for a 22-minute episode. That episode will reach up to 11.5 million homes across eight states, the show’s public relations and marketing coordinator Andreina Patilliet told the Press.
Each location will be highlighted for a few minutes during the episode.
The overall show is broadcast statewide on Saturdays on Fox Sports North. It can also be streamed through Roku, AppleTV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire, YouTube and discoverwisconsin.com.
The $5 coupon is available to print at visitveronawi.com/event/veronas-discover-wisconsin-premiere.