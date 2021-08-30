Verona boy catches goldfish in Fireman's Park pond

Cash Geiger holds a goldfish he caught in the Fireman's Park pond in August. Goldfish are considered an invasive species in the wild and can grow to over a foot because it lacks natural predators in the U.S.

Oh, carp -- someone set a goldfish loose in a body of water they weren't supposed to.

Cash Geiger caught a foot-long goldfish while fishing at the Fireman's Park pond in August, an email from his father Jason to the Press said. Goldfish, classified as carassius auratus and in the same family as koi fish, are considered a restricted invasive species in Wisconsin, the state Department of Natural Resources' website states.

Goldfish that are kept in captivity usually grow to be only 1-2 inches long, but in the wild within the U.S., they have no natural predators and can lead to poor water quality by uprooting plants and disturbing the sediment on the bottom of water bodies, according to an article from CNN describing a similar catch in Minnesota from July.

