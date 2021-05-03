Volunteers do a springtime burn of the prairie around Town of Verona Hall

From right, Marilyn Chohaney and David Lonsdorf set fire to the grass during a scheduled prairie burn on Friday, April 30, at the Town of Verona Hall.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

On a cloudless spring day on Friday, April 30, large pillows of white smoke could be seen rising from the northern side of Verona at the town hall.

A group of five volunteers -- town board supervisors David Lonsdorf and Thomas Mathies, as well as volunteers Marilyn Chohaney, Pete Ragotzkie and Anne Helsley-Marchbanks -- conducted a burn of the town hall's prairie. The town hall's surrounding prairie was first planted in 2017, shortly after the town's new town hall building opened.

Prairie burns are often done to promote the health of the habitats by helping rid them of dead vegetation and invasive species, which can out-grow native plants and block sunlight.

