The Mount Horeb/Verona Chapter of Moms Demand Action is having its first Southern Wisconsin Rural Meeting virtually at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 14.
The Moms Demand Action group will discuss ways to keep kids safe around firearms. The group advocates for responsible gun ownership, aiming to reduce gun-related deaths of children.
“We know there are many people who live in rural areas of Wisconsin who are interested in keeping their guns, but who also care about common sense gun laws and we want to connect with you,” a news release said.
The group is looking for new members to join local chapters where individuals can work to change gun violence.
For information, visit momsdemandaction.org.