The annual Hometown Holidays event and fire department’s chili supper are canceled, after some hope remained that the wintertime kick-off event could still go on in a pandemic-friendly fashion.
But a modified arrangement is allowing the popular live reindeer event to take place.
From 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the live reindeer event will take place in a drive-thru format at Reddan Soccer Park, 6874 Cross Country Road.
Cars will be able to “drive past fairly close” and “still get a pretty good look” at the reindeer, Jordan said. The Chamber will make it as festive as possible, she said, with decorations in the park and Santa and Mrs. Claus waving to cars.
Public Health of Madison and Dane County staff have given the Chamber a thumbs-up on its drive-thru format for the event, Jordan said.
“We were really thrilled we could keep the reindeer so that kids have something to look forward to,” she said.
In non-pandemic years, City Verona resident and chief meteorologist for News 3 Now Gary Cannalte typically hosts a live broadcast of the evening’s weather report from Central Park during the first week of December. A Verona Fire Department truck then arrives at the park with Santa Claus in the passenger seat, and Santa and Cannalte light the trees before the fire department's chili supper at the senior center supporting Badger Prairie Needs Network.
But, this year, both the news station and the fire department felt uncomfortable about exposing people to COVID-19, and called off the events Verona Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Le Jordan said.
News 3 Now told the chamber it had decided except in emergencies, it was not sending out its news crews, Jordan said. Jordan had proposed inviting only one family to attend the yearly televised tree lighting, which normally draws a crowd, but the TV station declined the alternative arrangement.
The chili supper initially had been switched to a drive-thru format, scheduled for Dec. 4 at the senior center. That idea was scrapped when the fire department decided keeping its firefighters safe from potential COVID-19 exposure was priority.
The ice sculpture demonstration typically held at Junction Park has been nixed, as well.