Looking to get some exercise and help restore a local historic property?
The Verona Area Historical Society is hosting a volunteer work day with a yard cleanup at the White School, located on the corner of Timber Lane and Hwy. PD in Verona.
Small, rural school districts once dotted the countryside until the 1960s, and one of the earliest was the White School District formed in 1850, just 10 years after the first American settlers arrived in Verona.
VAHS president Jesse Charles said the land for the school was donated by the Mr. and Mrs. Solomon White family, who settled on 200 acres after arriving via covered wagon in 1846.
“Some White family descendants are members of our historical society today,” he wrote in an email to the Press.
In 1850, the White School board approved $160 to build a schoolhouse, and Charles said it might be the same building that still stands on the northeast corner of Timber Lane and Hwy. PD.
“In addition to its age, this schoolhouse's connection to generations of rural families and its witness to both the beginning and end of the rural school era make it a real treasure to Verona history,” he wrote.
The building currently stands on land owned by the Goodman Jewish Center. Charles said the society has been granted permission to have a volunteer day to do some close-up weeding and trimming around the building, and possibly some mulching to help keep weeds and vines away.
People are asked to bring work gloves and any general yard work/gardening tools, including shovels, dirt rakes, knee pads, wheelbarrows and weedwackers. Long sleeves and pants are recommended, along with outdoor shoes. Charles said parking is limited in the area, so consider carpooling and parking on the east side of Timber Lane, near Hwy. PD.