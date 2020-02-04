Verona heavyweight Jay Hanson continued his breakout sophomore season with four first-period pins in less than 24 hours.
Hanson and teammate Ben Grandau won titles at the Hustisford Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 1, a day after the Wildcats lost a nonconference home dual to Evansville/Albany.
Hustisford Invitational
Hanson improved to 30-5 on the season in the Wildcats’ final tournament before the Big Eight Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 8. He pinned Southern Door’s Ethan Rouer in 23 seconds, Hustisford’s Gavan Stark in 51 seconds and Fort Atkinson’s Dorian Burhans in 58 seconds.
Grandau (120 pounds) also went 3-0 with three pins. He took down Dodgeville’s Colin Judd in 14 seconds, Horicon’s Austin Zamorano in 1:10 and Southern Door’s Austin Falish in 2:50.
Eric Blum (152) finished fifth with a 3-1 record. He pinned Kenosha St. Joseph’s Nathan Mullen in 22 seconds and Fort Atkinson’s Aiden Leurquin in 1:36 after losing his first bout, then won a 5-4 decision over Waukesha North’s West Ruidl in the fifth-place match.
Cael Wozniak (145) and Adam Murphy (195) also placed fifth with 2-2 records.
Wozniak started his day with an 18-1 technical fall over Fort Atkinson’s Mitchell Goldsmith and received a medical forfeit victory in the fifth-place match.
Murphy won his second and fourth matches, as he pinned Waukesha North’s Gabriel Cheney at the 3-minute mark and pinned Dodgeville’s Jacob Hlavac in 55 seconds in the fifth-place match.
Caden Page (170) took sixth with a 1-3 record. He pinned Fort Atkinson’s Jacob Naber in 4:29 to start his day.
Logan Neuroth (138) and Achilles Mendes (182) each went 1-2. Neurtoh pinned Hustisford’s Demitra Peterson in 37 seconds to start his day, and Mendes pinned Cambridge’s Gunnar Sperle in 1:11.
Jacob Munson (132) lost both of his matches.
Verona finished eighth out of 15 teams with 94.5 points. Hartford Union won the team title with 237.5 points.
Evansville/Albany 68, Verona 6
The Wildcats lost nine of the 10 contested matches on Senior Night.
Hanson won the final bout of the dual, as he stayed on the offensive and pinned Tucker Peterson in 1:25.
“It was about my mentality and wanting to dominate,” Hanson said. “I came in mentally prepared.”
Four Wildcats led at different points in their respective bouts, but ultimately came up short.
Neuroth (138) led 10-4 after two periods against Nicholas Barmore, but lost by pin in 4:40. Blum (152) led 6-3 after the first period against Riley Long, but was pinned at the 3:20 mark of the match.
Evansville/Albany’s Devon Clark scored a takedown with seven seconds left to earn a 9-8 win over Spencer Lokken at 160. Wozniak (145) led 4-3 after the first period against Nick Wille, but ended up with an 11-5 loss.
Page (170) lost 6-0 to Ricky Braunschweig. Grandau (126) lost by 12-2 major decision against Austin Scofield.
Munson (132), Mendes (182) and Murphy (295) lost by pin.
Verona forfeited at 106, 113, 120 and 220.