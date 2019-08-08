The record board at Madison’s West Side Pool will need almost a complete overhaul after the 2019 All-City Swimming Championships.
Competitors from 13 teams, including several Verona Area High School swimmers and recent graduates, combined to set 37 new pool records and six new meet records in 64 events during the finals on Sunday, Aug. 4.
Ridgewood won its 40th team title since 1970 with 2,698 points, as the Green Buns set nine new pool records and two meet records.
Seminole finished third with 2,206 points, as each swimmer averaged 11.99 points. Nakoma averaged 13.46 points per swimmer. Host West Side placed 11th out of 13 teams with 724 points.
VAHS seniors Josie McCartney and Sara Stewart helped set a record in the 200-meter freestyle and the 200 medley relay, and Stewart set her own record in the 100. Aidan Updegrove, a 2019 VAHS graduate, was on a record-setting 200 free relay. The Wildcats had a handful of other top finishes.
Ridgewood
Kiara Bissen, Malia Bissen, McCartney and Stewart set a pool record for the Green Buns in the 200 free relay with a time of 1 minute, 50.45 seconds in the 15-19 age division.
The same quartet also set a pool record in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:01.21.
Stewart set a meet record in the girls 15-19 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.48. Jillian Holler set a meet record in the girls 11-12 50 freestyle with a time of 28.02 seconds.
Kiara Bissen broke her own pool record in the girls 15-19 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.16. Annika Slager broke her own pool record in the girls 8 and under 25 breaststroke with a time of 21.51, while teammates Emmie Goodavish (22.03) and Julianna Olajos (24.27) finished second and third, respectively.
Brecken Curran set a new pool record in the boys 8 and under 25 freestyle with a time of 16.16, and also won the 100 IM (1:29.49). The Green Buns’ 200-meter freestyle relay team of Max Jones, Max Carter, Jake McKinnon and Ben Cutler-Heiderscheit set a pool record with a time of 1:59.93 in the 11-12 boys division.
Isabella Gonzales set a pool record in the girls 13-14 100 backstroke (1:07.46), Isabella Bloom set a pool record in the girls 11-12 50 butterfly (30.75), and Mallory Heil set a pool record with a time of 19.58 in the girls 8 and under 25 backstroke.
Stewart also placed second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.66, while teammate Josie McCartney was third (1:04.96). Kiara Bissen finished second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:27.14.
In the girls 13-14 division, Ridgewood’s 200 medley relay team of Gonzales, Chloe Plautz, Ellen Osthelder and Rowan Schreiber finished third with a time of 2:10.81. Schreiber also placed third in the 50 butterfly (30.97).
In the girls 11-12 division, the Green Buns’ 200 freestyle relay team of Bloom, Holler, Annabelle Fowler and Olivia Pellitteri finished second with a time of 1:59.99. Holler (50 backstroke, 33.82) and Bloom (100 IM, 1:09.14) also picked up silver medals in their respective events.
Ridgewood took home several silvers in the girls 9-10 division. The 200 medley relay team of Sara Osthelder, Reese Roswold, Caitlin Patrick-Stern and Ella McGinnis clocked in at 2:36.62. Osthelder, Roswold and McGinnis teamed with Ve Yoder to place third in the 200 free relay (2:19.45). Osthelder also took second in the 50 backstroke (37.90), while Roswold was second in the 50 breaststroke (40.09) and third in the 100 IM (1:20.85).
In the girls 8 and under division, Goodavish won the 25 free with a time of 16.71. Slager placed second in the 100 IM (1:32.65), and Heil was third in the 25 butterfly (18.17).
Cutler-Heiderscheit (30.12) and Max Jones (30.29) finished second and third, respectively in the boys 11-12 50 freestyle. Cutler-Heiderscheit (34.90) and Max Drake (35.85) finished second and third respectively in the 50 backstroke.
Max Carter took home bronze in the boys 11-12 100 IM (1:14.21) and 50 butterfly (31.36), while Max Jones was third in the 50 breaststroke (37.47).
Ridgewood’s 200 free relay team of Sergio Cabada, Logan Urben, Jameson Bartels and Walter Billmeyer finished second with a time of 2:28.33 in the boys 9-10 division.
Billmeyer also placed second in the second in the 50 backstroke (38.56) and 100 IM (1:26.86).
Huck Watermolen took second in the boys 8 and under 25 breaststroke (24.54), while teammate Will Snow placed third (25.48). Anthony Patrick-Stern was second in the 25 butterfly (20.89), and Max Splitter was third in the 25 backstroke (22.07).
Seminole
The Sharks set 11 pool records en route to a third-place finish in the team standings.
Wes Jekel, a 2019 Madison West graduate who will swim at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joined Noah Gonring, Updegrove and Charles Feller (Madison West) on the boys 15-19 200 free relay team to set a pool record of 1:36.00.
Jekel also broke a pair of his own pool records, cruising to gold medals in the 100 backstroke (56.75) and 100 butterfly (54.96).
Isabelle Enz was a part of two record-breaking relays and broke two individual marks in the girls 13-14 division. Enz teamed with Hannah Mello, Elizabeth Arnold and Maia Blas in the 200 free relay (1:52.36). Enz, Mello and Blas teamed with Samantha Vega in the 200 medley relay (2:04.49).
Enz won by almost two seconds in the 100 freestyle (59.28), and won by more than two seconds in the 100 IM (1:07.80).
Monica Schmidt, Katherine McClure, Catherine Arnold and Emily Spielman broke a pool record with a time of 1:58.50 in the girls 11-12 200 free relay. Schmidt broke her own pool record in the 100 IM (1:08.18), while Emily Spielman finished third in the event (1:12.69).
Avery Blas broke his own pool record in the boys 13-14 100 breaststroke (1:10.81), and Molly Hoppe set a new pool record in the girls 9-10 50 backstroke (35.89).
VAHS sophomore Kenzie Zuehl, VAHS senior Kaitlyn Zuehl, Allison Spielman and Isabella Granetzke finished second in the girls 15-19 200 free relay with a time of 1:51.00.
Mello won the girls 13-14 50 butterfly (30.18), and was third in the 100 backstroke (1:08.86).
Schmidt won the girls 11-12 50 breaststroke (36.11), and Catherine Arnold placed second (36.57). Arnold also took second in the 50 free with a time of 28.89.
Emily Spielman was third in the 50 butterfly (31.60), and Emma Sina took third in the girls 8 and under 100 IM (1:44.05) for the Sharks.
Jekel, Feller, Gonring and Updegrove also finished second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:47.06, edged by .02 of a second by High Point. Feller also second in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.20).
Brady Lake, Cooper Blodgett, Max Garbacz and Nicholas Enz won the 200 free relay with a time of 2:21.17 in the boys 9-10 division.
Blodgett, Garbacz and Enz teamed with Tristan Lorson to place second in the 200 medley relay (2:42.78).
Garbacz won the 50 butterfly (37.13), Lake took second in the 50 free (34.29), and Nicholas Enz was third in the 50 backstroke (40.57). Cooper Lake won the boys 8 and under 25 butterfly with a time of 20.70.
West Side
Max Borgerding won a pair of events in the boys 11-12 division for the host Dolphins. Borgerding claimed the 50 free (27.68) and 50 breaststroke (34.30).