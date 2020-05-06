Last year, a pair of college-bound standouts represented Verona at the annual Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Stars Games.
For the second year in a row, the Wildcats had two college-bound players selected to the Division 1 roster. However, this year’s games will not be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis recruit Kasie Keyes and University of Chicago recruit Alina Yazek were selected to participate in the games, which were scheduled for Tuesday, June 18 at Woodside Sports Complex and Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
Current college freshmen Molly McChesney (Akron) and Meghan Anderson (Northern State) represented Verona last year.
Keyes was a key cog in the Wildcats’ undefeated run through the Big Eight Conference last season. The power-hitting shortstop led the Wildcats in doubles (13), walks (16) and slugging percentage (.814) on her way to three prestigious honors – first-team all-Big Eight Conference, honorable mention all-state and first-team all-district.
Yazek was named second-team all-conference as a utility player last season.
Keyes and Yazek were two of five Big Eight players selected to the 2020 All-Star Games roster, joining Janesville Craig’s Katelyn Palmer, Janesville Parker’s Taylor Barfield and Sun Prairie’s Maddie Gardner. The rosters included 78 Division 1 players and 238 total players, all of whom had their final high school seasons canceled due to COVID-19.