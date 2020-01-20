The Madison Metro Lynx entered its Badger Conference home game against Beaver Dam ranked third in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Association Poll.
The Lynx backed up their poll position with a 20-1 rout of the Golden Beavers on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Madison Ice Arena.
Madison scored 10 goals in the first period and seven in the second, and finished with a 70-5 advantage in shots.
Hannah Kasdorf recorded a hat trick and an assist, while Naomi Held scored twice.
Kaya Pelton-Byce, Stella Raichle and Mia Goetzke each had a goal and three assists. Hannah Kolpien and Rachel Mirwald each added a goal and two assists.
Lily Waxenberg, Claire Wischoff, Maisey Nevins, Abbi Ahlborn and Ava Downing each had a goal and an assist. Maddy Alhborn, Josie Dragoo, Alina Stiller, Jenna Culp and Neva White each scored once.
Sydney Raaths dished out four assists. Grace Bonnell and Ava Jambor added two assists apiece, while Ally Jacobson and Lauren Johnson each had one assist.
Abby Nutini picked up the win in net with four saves.
The Lynx’s conference road game against the Badger Lightning scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, was postponed due to inclement weather.