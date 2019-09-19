Verona placed two runners in the top 10 runners en route to a second-place finish in the SPASH Panther Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Standing Rocks County Park in Stockton.
The Wildcats had two of the top 15 runners in the freshman race at the Big Eight Grade Level Challenge on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Janesville.
Big Eight Grade Level Challenge
Verona’s Ava Maradiaga finished ninth in the freshman race with a time of 24:57.7 at Rockport Park in Janesville. Teammate Lilly Hauski took 13th in the same race (25:44).
Francesca Castellanos placed 14th (24:41.7) in the sophomore race for Verona. Lauren Holmes took 16th in the senior race (24:26.2), while classmate Anna Chloes was 27th (26:34). Abby Chase placed 30th in the junior race (26:14.7).
SPASH Panther Invitational
Verona claimed second with 74 points, thanks in large part to junior Anna Knueve and senior Abby Wampfler. Knueve finished eighth with a time of 20:42, and Wampfler took ninth with a time of 20:45.6.
Sophomore Payette Neess placed 15th (21:12), and senior Jamie Hogan took 16th (21:18.7). Freshman Sotera Boado rounded out the top five for Verona, taking 27th with a time of 21:47.
Stevens Point edged Verona for the team title with 67 points. Panthers sophomore Roisin Willis won the race in 18:54.4.