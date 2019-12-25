Verona hit the road to take on a pair of ranked Big Eight Conference teams in the week before Christmas.
Madison Memorial came into its game against the Wildcats on Thursday, Dec. 19, ranked No. 2 in Division 1 in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll. The Spartans stayed undefeated with an 80-53 victory.
Sun Prairie came into its game against Verona on Tuesday, Dec. 17, ranked 10th in Division 1, and started fast en route to a 57-40 win.
Madison Memorial 80, Verona 53
Rayna Briggs scored a game-high 18 points for the Wildcats, but the Spartans remained atop the Big Eight standings.
Rachel Parman added 16 points for Verona (3-5, 3-4 Big Eight).
The Spartans led 39-20 at halftime. Penn State commit Leilani Kapinus paced Memorial with 17 points. Marshall transfer Mia Moral chipped in 14 points, and Mya White-Eagle cracked double figures with 11.
Sun Prairie 57, Verona 40
The Wildcats started both halves slow and couldn’t recover from an early deficit against the Cardinals.
Sun Prairie made layups on their first four possessions of the game, while Verona missed seven of its first eight shots.
Ashley Rae and Antionique Auston drilled back-to-back 3s from the right wing to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 22-9 with seven minutes left in the first half. Auston canned a 3 from the left wing to triple the lead (27-9) two minutes later.
Verona ended the half on a 12-3 run to trim its deficit to single digits. Megan Murphy connected on back-to-back 3s, Abbi Rupnow sank a 3, Morgan Grignon had a putback off her own miss, and Paige Lambe split a pair of free throws.
“I thought our girls battled. That’s a good team, and we didn’t give up,” Verona coach Angie Murphy said. “But we had some unforced errors that we can’t afford to have. We have a really small margin for error.”
Verona freshmen scored 18 of the Wildcats’ first-half points. Megan Murphy drained four 3s in the first half and had another 3 and two free throws in the second half to finish with a career- and team-high 17 points. Rupnow added eight points off the bench.
“We saw some sparks from kids that stepped up,” Angie Murphy said. “There’s some bright spots, but we just need to have everybody firing on all cylinders at the same time to have a chance to beat good teams.”
Briggs had three fouls in the first half, and picked up her fourth 29 seconds into the second half. Her only bucket of the game was a layup off a steal with 7:58 left.
Sun Prairie made layups on five of its first six possessions to start the second half. Jazzanay Seymore finished with game-high 18 points, most of them layups off quick passes inside by Auston. Grace Radlund helped with 10 points, and Rae scored all eight of her points in the first half.