Celebrating Senior Night is something all high school and college teams do, but few teams celebrate the way Verona boys hockey did.
Three seniors scored in the Wildcats’ 4-2 home win over the Janesville Bluebirds on Tuesday, Feb. 11, completing an undefeated run through the Big Eight Conference.
Janesville’s Walker Kulas scored two goals less than two minutes apart, tying the game at 2 with 3:44 left in the third period.
Verona senior Drew Yeager scored the game winner on the power play with 1:59 left off assists from juniors Josh Osting and Leo Renlund. Freshman Conrad Moline added an insurance tally 18 seconds later off assists from sophomores Anthony Heinrichs and Troy Tollefson.
Seniors Parker Ploc and Keegan Lindell scored in the first period for the Wildcats.
Ploc scored with 6:12 left in the first off assists from Heinrichs and Osting, and Lindell scored on the power play 29 seconds before the first intermission off assists from Heinrichs and senior Ryan Ritter.
Verona outshot Janesville 56-25, finished 2-for-5 on the power play and killed five of six penalties. Sophomore goaltender Kaden Grant made 23 saves in the win.
Verona (20-4, 14-0 Big Eight), finished the regular season ranked fifth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Prep Hockey Coaches Association Poll.
The Wildcats will host the winner of Madison Memorial and Baraboo/Portage in the Division 1 regional finals Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.