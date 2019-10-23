Six Verona Area High School students are set to perform with some of the most talented student musicians at the Wisconsin School Music Association’s honor ensembles Thursday night.
Daphne Buan was selected for the Mixed Choir, and Anna Larson and Brooke Murphy will perform with the Treble Choir. Two other students, Megan Diller and Rose Cantrell, will perform with the orchestra, and Max Beardsley will be a part of the band.
The stude nts are scheduled to perform at the Overture Center on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Honors Band and Orchestra concert is set for 4:30 p.m., with the Mixed Choir and Treble Choir concert scheduled for 8 p.m.
WSMA was founded in 1932 and provides music education programs to 3,500 teachers and 220,000 music students across the state. The honors project seeks to give students audition experience as they are “challenged to perform at their musical best,” according to WSMA’s website.
For more information, visit wsmamusic.org.