Verona Area School District staff are asking for family input on how to move forward with the reopening of its schools for fall 2020.
The district sent out a survey to families on June 30, asking for information such as comfortability with returning to school and preferred hygiene practices so staff could prepare a safe environment for students.
The district hasn’t finalized what plans could look like, but the board will review plans at its Monday, July 6, meeting. At the last Verona Area Board of Education meeting in June, staff presented a plan to split the student population into eight groups. Half of the student population would attend on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the other half on Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday set aside for deep-cleaning of schools and virtual learning for most students.
The family survey introduction states that district staff’s desire is to bring students back into the classroom five days a week, with classrooms designed for social distancing and enhanced cleaning procedures, and an option for virtual learning.
“Our commitment to the health and wellness of our students and staff will always be our primary focus,” the introduction reads. “Our reopening plans include strategic safety measures such as restructured classrooms to maximize spacing between students and enhanced cleaning and hygiene practices.”
The survey asks families to answer questions regarding the return to school, for all grade levels: If allowed, would families like to have their students in school all five days each week; if not allowed, would they prefer just virtual learning, or a blend of online and in-person?
It also asks about what health and safety measures would need to be put in place to make families comfortable with sending their children to school, including PPE and masks for staff and students, hygiene requirements and social distancing.
Transportation is also encompassed in the questions– including whether families would be willing to opt out of bus services to reduce the number of children on buses, and would students be willing to wear masks on the buses.