Stanley Cockroft

Stanley K. Cockroft, age 83, passed away on Aug. 1, 2019, at the Larson House in Columbus. He was born on Feb. 9, 1936, in Belleville, the son of Robert and Lillian (Stiff) Cockroft.
Stan graduated from Belleville High School and then served in the United State Air Force from 1957 to 1961. On Aug. 8, 1959, he was united in marriage to Lynda McFadden in North Hollywood, California.
Stan worked in construction as a glass worker and electrician, and as a maintenance technician. He had served on the Belleville Fire Department, and then after the couple moved to Verona, he served on the Verona Fire Department for many years retiring as Assistant Chief. Stan pulled Tug of War and later coached Tug of War teams. He also was an avid golfer and liked to hunt and fish. He was a faithful supporter of his grandchildren and their sports activities.
Stan is survived by his wife Lynda, children Kenneth (Lisa) Cockroft and Gigi (David) Byrd, grandchildren Christopher Byrd, Kaci (Joseph Krisher) Byrd, Cody Byrd, and Sean Cockroft. He is further survived by his brother James (Donna) Cockroft, brother-in-law Larry Kosmeder, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings LeRoy (Lenore) Cockroft, Beverly (Stanley) Fritz, Geraldine (Herman) Duerst, and Marilyn Kosmeder.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville. Military Honors will be accorded.
A visitation will precede the funeral service from 12:30 p.m. until time of services on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.
