A group of juveniles stole a car, and broke into another, in the early morning hours Monday.
An unknown number of thieves stole a 2019 Honda Pilot from a residence on the 400 block of Wynnwood Drive, and entered another on the 300 block of Mesa Road, according to a news release from the Verona police department.
Police received a report of juveniles attempting to enter vehicles on the 900 block of Jenna Drive just before 5 a.m. Monday morning. Officers located the group on Westridge Drive and briefly chased the three vehicles, including the 2019 Honda Pilot. The drivers drove across lawns to avoid arrest and police terminated the pursuit in the interest of public safety, the release said.
Police are urging residents to lock their vehicles and residences, and to remove valuables from vehicles to help prevent thefts.