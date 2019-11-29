Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.