A former Verona Area School District substitute teacher accused of inappropriately touching students in March has pled not guilty to two counts of felony sexual assault.
Attorney Mark Arthur Eisenberg entered a plea of not guilty for Dustin Schallert, 30, during a Zoom video conferencing arraignment hearing on Tuesday, April 28.
The majority of in-person court proceedings have been either moved to tele- or video conferencing, or postponed to a later date to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Schallert also had his bond hearing conditions changed to allow him to live at his mother’s house in Amherst. All other conditions of his bond, such as not being allowed to leave his home and having his alcohol intake monitored by his father. Schallert is allowed to leave the home to seek treatment for alcohol abuse and to get a job.
Schallert is not allowed on any K-12 school campuses throughout the state.
Verona police officers arrested Schallert on March 7 after the father of one of the victims brought information to the department. Schallert is accused of touching the buttocks of a Badger Ridge Middle School student March 5 and touching the upper breast area of a different student March 6. Both incidents resulted in felony sexual assault charges being brought against him.