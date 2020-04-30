Activities like playing sports and even letting your friend use workout equipment in your garage were commonplace two months ago.
But, since Gov. Tony Evers issued the “Safer at Home” order on March 25 to slow the spread of COVID-19, Verona police officers have warned against or cited people for such actions.
According to police reports, officers responded to 17 incidents between March 25 and April 20 where violations of the order were reported.
Calls came in about individuals congregating on fields or basketball courts, and businesses operating that callers felt should be deemed non-essential.
Eight of those reports described people playing basketball, soccer or on playground equipment. Not all were substantiated – teenagers who were reported to be playing on Sugar Creek Elementary School playground equipment after tearing the caution tape couldn’t be located, and police were unable to track down a group that was reportedly playing on the Reddan Soccer Park fields on April 2.
But plenty of those reports resulted in warnings or citations – eight children were cited for trespassing on April 2 after they ignored the closed signs and crawled under the fence blocking entry to the Reddan Soccer Park fields, and others were warned for playing basketball in Westridge and Scenic Ridge parks.
There were two incidents where people reported their neighbors for having large gatherings in their garages or in front of their homes. One of those reports resulted in a warning issued for people on the 800 block of Forest View Drive who had a group of nine people sitting in a large circle in their garage, four of whom were not members of the household.
The other report of people gathering and drinking beer in front of a home on the 200 block of Harriet Street, but when officers stopped by to verify, no one was outside, although the number of vehicles on the street suggested a gathering had occurred.
Police also received three complaints between March 25 and April 20 about businesses operating that callers felt should be deemed non-essential. Police explained that two of those businesses, Sherwin Williams and PC Nametag, were part of the supply chain for other industries, and a caller who complained about Carnes Manufacturing was referred to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation website for formal complaints.
Other incidents included a man who was warned for allowing a friend to come over and use his home gym equipment in his garage, and a Colorado man calling to ask if he was okay to travel home from Wisconsin from a business trip.