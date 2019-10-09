Three months after the installation of a roundabout at Nesbitt and Fitchrona roads added one more point of inconvenience to area drivers, it’s open again.
The road opened Oct. 4, two days later than planned because of heavy rain last week that also closed part of Fitchrona leading up to Lacy Road.
The Verona Road Business Coalition held a party Oct. 2 to celebrate the opening of the $1.4 million intersection and the upcoming opening of the bridge over McKee Road. The combination of those two construction projects, as well as nearby ones on County Hwy. M east and west of Fish Hatchery Road and M at and around the County Hwy. PD intersection, have made traffic on and around Verona Road frustrating for drivers all summer.
A release from the City of Fitchburg said landscaping in and around the roundabout will continue for a few weeks but will be restricted to off peak times, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That could involve temporary blockages or delays. The release asked travelers to slow down and be careful and recognize that it remains an active construction zone.
The Verona Road project will eliminate stoplights at PD and McKee Road, among other things, and that overpass is expected to open in November, around the same time the County M and PD project will be complete.
The two-day delay in opening the Fitchrona-Nesbitt intersection was waiting to paint new pavement markings. The roundabout has been planned since the approval of the SuperTarget store to the north, which opened in 2007. It is designed to reduce delays and backups that happened during peak hours at the four-way stop and to plan for growth for the next 25 years, according to the city release.
Integrity Grading and Excavating was the general contractor for the project, which was designed by AECOM.