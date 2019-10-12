The final two fire chief candidates will present to the public Thursday at the Verona Fire Department.
Jeffrey Pricher and Ralph Webster, both former fire chiefs, will give 10-minute presentations on a topic of their choice at the fire department, 101 Lincoln St., starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17. A 15-minute question and answer session will follow each presentation.
The city’s Police and Fire Commission will review all feedback, which will be an “important element in the overall decision-making process” for selecting a fire chief, city human resources coordinator Mitch Weckerly said.
Joe Giver, who became Verona’s first full-time fire chief in 2011, began three months of paid leave Sept. 27 and will officially retire Jan. 2.
Pricher has been a division chief for the Scappoose Fire District since 2012 and last served as a fire chief in 2011 with the Cascade Locks Fire and EMS, both in the state of Oregon. He has attended Oregon State University and Portland State University and is in the process of completing an online fire degree with Columbia Southern University.
Pritcher has also completed a paramedic training program at the College of Emergency Services and possesses numerous fire, medical, rescue and law enforcement certifications.
Webster retired in 2016 after 25 years as fire chief with the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District in Illinois and is serving as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines. He has a master’s degree in management from Webster University and has completed the executive fire officer program at the National Fire Academy.
Webster is also nationally certified as a type 3 operations section chief and is a licensed paramedic.
The candidates will tour the fire department in the afternoon preceding the presentations. The PFC will go into closed session after the event for a second round of interviews with the candidates.