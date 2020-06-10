A decision on which developer the City of Verona will work with as it looks to put new life into an area with two old schools will wait for at least two more weeks.
The 12.2-acre Sugar Creek land is expected to be an extension of the city’s downtown. Much of the discussions have debated the value and viability of siting a community pool there, as well as additional retail space on West Verona Avenue.
If there was one thing everyone who spoke at the Monday, June 8, Common Council meeting could agree on, it was that the decision the city faces is a monumental one. If there was another, it might be that both proposals they were considering to redevelop the property were promising, but not perfect.
After almost two hours of discussing the two remaining plans, alders voted 7-1 to postpone a vote until the next meeting.
City administrator Adam Sayre agreed to develop an analysis of the proposal’s financial impact, including maintenance of the community pool in the McKenzie Apartments plan and operation of the children’s museum in the Steve Brown Apartments and Alexander Company plan. Some alders said they’ll have additional conversations with constituents.
The site, south of West Verona Avenue and west of Marietta Street, contains two former elementary schools and will transfer to city ownership in November. The city is investing $4.5 million in acquiring the land and likely millions more in taxpayer funding for its development.
Ald. Evan Touchett (Dist. 4) said such prime real estate is extremely valuable and such a rare opportunity to reshape a large section near downtown is even more precious than that.
As a result, he joined a chorus of alders indicating a slight preference for the far more expensive Steve Brown plan – projecting up to $9 million in tax-increment financing – but asking for more information and more time to chew on it, even if it risks missing some annual deadlines.
“This is a permanent decision for the community,” he said. “Waiting for a year isn’t going to be the end of the world. Let’s just do it right.”
As much trouble as the city’s Community Development Authority had narrowing the four development proposals down to two six days earlier, the council struggled to parse them.
Both focus heavily on public spaces – including parks with bandshells – and fund each with dense apartment buildings.
The Mckenzie plan has almost 100 more apartments, an eight-lane pool suitable for competition, a playground and a dog park, while the Steve Brown plan has retail space and a more visible public area that alders agreed connects better with the urban feel they hope to see downtown.
The Steve Brown plan would turn the century-old New Century School building into a children’s museum, while Mckenzie would partner with the Boys and Girls Club to make it the home of a skilled trades program. Each would have dozens of apartments that would qualify under federal and county guidelines as affordable.
The public process of fine-tuning either plan will be crucial, and some alders reported having talked to many constituents with strong feelings on the issue.
Cronin said comments in favor of each plan from constituents were “literally 50-50 down the middle.”
“Wouldn’t it be great if we could combine them into one?” she asked.
Ald. Charlie Ryan (D-2) noted there were still 49 people on the Zoom video conference at 10:35 p.m., and Sayre pointed out another 10 were watching it on YouTube. Even though around 20 of those were developers or city officials, those are still unusually high numbers for any city meeting, much less one that’s about twice as long as average.
“You obviously give a damn,” Ryan said. “That is good, thank you.”
Ald. Heather Reekie (D-4) argued for a decision that night, but voted in favor of postponement. Cronin voted against postponing without explanation, though she had concluded a slight preference for the Steve Brown plan. Mayor Luke Diaz pointed out that despite a looming June deadline to apply for tax credits, this is not going to be a quick process.
“Even once we pick one or the other developer, there’s going to be months of negotiation,” he said.
Narrowing to two
The City started with six proposals on April 27, and city staff narrowed those to four before the CDA met May 18.
Each presented plans that week and then again June 2 after the CDA decided to take extra time to offer recommendations to the council.
The CDA initially came up with three nearly tied plans, but after several minutes of discussion on how votes should be weighed, it removed a plan by Northpointe Development Corporation and Avante Properties, which would have focused more heavily on the retail
Commissioners who liked McKenzie – which got four of seven first-place votes – cited owner John McKenzie’s experience and willingness to listen to neighbors, his idea for the youth skilled trades program and the clamoring for a community pool over the past two or three decades.
One of the commissioners who ranked McKenzie first was Steve Rudolph, who has come full circle since McKenzie proposed an apartment complex across the street from his Harmony Hills home in 2011 and Rudolph protested with many of his neighbors at multiple city meetings.
Steve Brown is building Market No. 5 near the new high school and owns the apartments behind them, and partner Alexander has a development in Verona’s downtown, in the retail and residential areas that include and are behind Hop Haus and Verona Family Dental.
Their combined proposal garnered the other three first-place votes, and commissioners cited a comprehensive, connected vision of the site that enhances walkability and creative use of green space as well as their willingness to take the risk of putting retail shops along West Verona Avenue. The proposed restoration of the NCS building into a children’s museum also appeared to score points.
Commissioners generally agreed that they couldn’t go wrong with any of the four that had been narrowed from an original group of six.
“All the developers have shown they’re flexible; any of them could work,” Diaz said.
Finding flaws
While the two remaining developers had been congenial and complimentary during the discussion with the CDA, each poked holes in one another’s proposals while talking to alders Monday.
McKenzie CEO John McKenzie said his opponent’s multipurpose great lawn is “really just a park,” and he questioned how much the city would be on the hook for running a children’s museum and blasted the far more expensive projection of taxpayer funding needs. He also touted his reputation for keeping promises and his two-year effort to arrange the skilled trades plan.
“This is extremely important to the community,” he said.
Steve Brown and Alexander’s parade of speakers went to great lengths to show that McKenzie’s pool isn’t the aquatic center many in the community hope for, displaying an image of various area community pools overlaid on the McKenzie plan and saying there is no way it would fit. They reminded alders their $8.9 million funding gap is not a TIF request yet and said they were simply being as transparent and conservative as possible.
Steve Brown CEO Margaret Watson pointed out that the children’s museum is only a proposal.
“That public piece can be whatever Verona wants,” she said.
McKenzie told both the CDA and alders he didn’t see a market for either three-bedroom apartments or more retail along West Verona Avenue, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic changing shoppers’ patterns. He also noted that one of the developers that was eliminated the week before, Avante Properties, had purchased the Klassik Tavern site across the street for redevelopment into commercial space.
Watson disagreed on both points.
“Where John sees concern, we see opportunity,” she said. “People are just itching to get out there.”
The pool discussion became a central point for alders, several of whom appeared to be swayed by the demonstration of how much space is needed for a bona fide aquatic center.
Cronin noted that a pool is a relatively permanent fixture.
“I don’t think this is the place for it,” she said.
Touchett said he was “very much a pool proponent” until he saw the overlay maps.
“I’m still a big fan of a pool, but I really would rather have a vibrant area of our city,” Touchett said.