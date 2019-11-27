The Verona Road Business Coalition will provide holiday fun for the entire family from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Various businesses in the northwestern Fitchburg and Verona areas will host the annual Jingle & Mingle. Events include visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, strolling carolers, ornament and card making, cookie decorating, holiday pet portraits, adult seasonal cocktails, ice sculptures, horse-drawn carriage rides and holiday planter decorating.
Attendees will have the option of completing a Jingle & Mingle holiday passport to win prizes. Passports will be considered “completed” if attendees visit at least six of the 20 of the locations.
The Verona and Fitchburg Chambers of Commerce are also co-sponsors of this yearly event.
For more information, visit veronawi.com.