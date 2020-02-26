VAHS to present ‘Wild Oats’ play March 5-7
Verona Area High School students will bring a taste of the Wild West to the Performing Arts Center next weekend.
At 7 p.m. March 5-7, VAHS students will perform their production of “Wild Oats,” a comedy-melodrama inspired by the works of Shakespeare and John O’Keefe’s English comedy of the same title, complete with innuendos, according to a news release.
All performances will be held at the VAHS Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
The show contains mature themes and is not intended for children younger than 14.
In the news release, director Steven J. Nibbe said the show is a challenging one for a high school to produce.
“We plan to really capture the fun and the excitement of the turn of the century American West,” he said. “We’ll have gunfights, a saloon and damsels in distress.”
The performances feature the story of aimless thespian Jack Rover (played by Dominic Reyes), who finds his long-lost family in the desert town of Muleshoe and falls in love with Kate Thunder (Avery Goth). While in Muleshoe, he encounters characters such as his own mother, Amelia Delores Morales (Erin Zenk) and her crooked landlord, Ike Gammon (Jakob Oehler).
At a nearby saloon, the scene has plenty of characters shaking up the town, including a sleazy pastor from the Church of Suffering and Denial, Ephraim Smooth (Alex Thompson), Col. Croftus Thunder (Seamus Angell), Irish-Indian scout Crow (Anna Larson) and two pals, Col. Thunder’s son Harry (Caylee Lawrence) and Muz (Abby Elson).
For information, visit vahs.vbotickets.com/events.