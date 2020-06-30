Verona Public Library is collaborating with Dane County Parks to facilitate a summer-long outdoor reading activity called a “Story Walk.”
The walks will take place in Badger Prairie County Park, starting directly behind the library, and feature pages from books laminated onto signs dotting the grassy trails.
The first book, available for viewing through July 13, is “The World Shines for You” by Jeffrey Burton.
From July 14 to Aug. 10 the book will be “Summer Song” by Kevin Henkes and from Aug. 11 to Sept. 7, the book will be “After the Fall (How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again)” by Dan Santat.
This is the first time the library has organized a Story Walk, a project created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
Verona library head of youth services Julie Harrison said the walk was a way to provide a socially distanced event this summer, while events inside the library remain on hold during the pandemic.
For information, call 845-7180 or visit veronapubliclibrary.org.