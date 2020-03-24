Gyms find ways to keep people fit during closures
Both gyms in Verona have closed their doors as a result of COVID-19, but are still trying to find ways to keep people fit from afar.
Burn Fitness 24/7 and Anytime Fitness have each devised solutions to continue offering fitness opportunities, including fitness videos and virtual coaching. Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order on Tuesday, March 24, required all gyms in the state to close.
“When it came to the point we knew we had to close our doors, the first thing our owners said was ‘What are we going to do as a team to help members?’” said Kyle Brodd, one of the directors of operations at Anytime Fitness. “That was our mindset as this has progressed over the past week.”
Burn Fitness owner Jenny Blake tried to keep its doors open as long as it could, but ultimately announced on Monday, March 23, that it would close following the Safer at Home order from Gov. Tony Evers.
“It is with the most heaviest of heart, and humbling of moments that I have to tell you all that the doors to Burn Fitness will be closed until this virus is over due to the Safer At Home mandate being issued by Governor Tony Evers,” Blake wrote on Facebook on March 23. “It pains me as I know the relief that is offered by having a space to go to just to step away from the struggles of life.”
Previously, Blake had cancelled all of the gym’s classes, but still allowed for members to come to the gym as long as there hadn’t been more than 10 working out at a time, offered day passes to non-members, and she had reduced the hours from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Brodd said he has turned to Facebook as a way to continue interacting with gym members. Staff members are recording four videos a day, accessible not only to the gym’s members, but to anyone who visits Anytime’s Facebook pages.
Brodd said the videos focus on different areas of wellness: One teaches strength, one provides a cardio workout, one focuses on stretching and one offers educational insight into technology such as the Anytime Fitness coaching and workout apps.
Anytime already offered virtual coaching including nutrition guidance and individualized custom workouts, and that will be continuing.
One change will be progress check-ins with members. Normally held in-person, coaches and trainers are going to start reaching out to members this week, using the video conferencing platform Zoom, to do the coaching meetings and progress check-ins virtually.
Despite the gyms being closed, Brodd said if someone is looking for fitness support at this time, they could reach out and get enrolled with virtual coaching.
“One tough thing is there’s no timeline of when this will get better,” Brodd said. “You’ve just got to do the best you can, take care of the customers in these times, take care of your team and members and good things will happen in the long run.”