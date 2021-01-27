The Verona Area/Mount Horeb boys swim team set four pool records and split a double dual with Sun Prairie and Monona Grove on Friday, Jan. 22, at the Verona Area High School Aquatic Center.
The Wildcats knocked off the Spartans 116-54 and then lost to Sun Prairie 100-70. Each school swam the races in their own home pools and results were combined to compare times and places.
Verona Area/Mount Horeb senior Conner Arneson won the 200-yard freestyle in a pool-record time of 1 minute, 50.91 seconds and took second in the 500 free (5:03.85). Senior Ben Wellnitz finished second in the 200 free (1:51.36).
Both Wellnitz’s time in the 200 free was a season-best time by one second and his finish in the 500 free was a PR by five seconds, in the final home meet for VA/MH seniors.
“They have maintained a positive attitude throughout this unusual season and have provided great leadership for the team,” coach Bill Wuerger said. “By meet No. 3, it (virtual meets) become a Groundhog’s Day experience, reliving the same meet over and over. I give our guys credit for making the most of the situation.”
Junior Oscar Best won the 100 butterfly with a time of 53.53 seconds. The other pool records came from junior Luke Bennin, who took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.50), the 200 medley relay (1:38.47) and 200 free relay (1:29.44).
Sun Prairie won all three relays. The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Bennin, junior Nathan Rozeboom, Best and junior Max McCartney took second, 1.25 seconds behind the Cardinals.
In the 200 free relay, McCartney teamed with Rozeboom, Benin and Best to finish second, about two seconds behind the Cardinals.
Senior Christopher Lofts dropped 3.4 seconds in the 200 individual medley. Senior Ethan Risley dropped three seconds in the 100 fly, and 0.6 seconds in the 100 breaststroke.
Wuerger said freshman Calvin Patton had a very good meet. He dropped 4.5 seconds in the 200 free, 11.3 seconds in the 500 free, and made his goal time in the 100 free swimming on the 400 free relay.
Wuerger said Max Jones also made his 100 free goal time on the 400 free relay, and Charlie Olson made his goal time in the 100 fly. Wuerger said senior Jackson Puent helped the Wildcats sweep the junior varsity 100 breaststroke with a runner-up finish.
Sectional
Verona Area/Mount Horeb will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Middleton sectional on Friday, Jan. 29 at Waukesha South High School. The sectional champion in each event advances to state. The next 18 fastest times from all the sectionals combined also qualify for state.
Best has the state’s third-fastest time in the 100 butterfly (51.33)
Sun Prairie senior Ben Wiegand has the Division 1 state’s fastest time in the 100 free (46.11), the second fastest time in the 50 free (20.44) and fourth fastest uin the 100 breaststroke (57.87). The Cardinals (1:37.21) have the third fastest time in the state in the 200 medley relay and third fastest in the 200 free relay this season.
Waukesha South senior Sam Lanham has the state’s fifth-fastest time in the 200 free (1:46.59).