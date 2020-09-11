Five Verona Area High School seniors have earned the honor of being a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.
Students Nathan Arbogash, Surya Blasiole, Taylor Kalish, Jackson Puent and Benjamin Wellnitz were named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to a Wednesday, Sept. 9, news release from the program. The five VAHS students join nearly 16,000 finalists from around the country who will compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $30 million.
VAHS associate principal Michael Murphy wrote in an email to the Press that he and other high school staff are excited and proud of its five National Merit semifinalists.
“Each of the five being honored have exhibited dedication to their academic studies and are incredibly deserving of this recognition,” he wrote. “This honor not only demonstrates the accomplishments of these five individuals, but highlights the high expectations of our academic programming for all students and our highly effective teaching staff.”
To enter the National Merit Scholarship contest, students must take a Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test during their junior year, the release said. Over 1.5 million high school juniors from 21,000 schools entered the program, and less than 1% of test takers were selected as semifinalists.
To move on to the finalist level, students will need to submit a scholarship application that includes information about their academic record, school- and community-based extracurriculars and leadership abilities, the release states. Students must also get a letter of recommendation from someone at their respective high school, and write an essay.
Students who advance to being finalists will compete for three types of scholarships: $2,500 scholarships, which are awarded to 2,500 students with no other qualifications required; 1,000 corporation-sponsored scholarships awarded to students who fit the criteria; and 4,100 scholarships from colleges and universities to students who plan to attend.