The city’s planned stream bank improvements to the Badger Mill Creek amid a sewer upgrade in the area will mirror those put together by the Dane County parks department.
The Common Council agreed to a $28,800 contract for the project with a Madison-based construction company Monday, Jan. 25.
Short Elliot Hendrick, will complete the bank restoration between Bruce Street and the Lincoln Street bridge.
The county, Madison Metropolitan Sewer District and the City of Verona are simultaneously working along the Badger Mill Creek and the Ice Age Trail on the Eastside Interceptor Project, which is restoring the creek and replacing 60 year old sewer infrastructure. The county is restoring around 4,900 feet of the creek and its shoreland to the north of the city’s project.
Plans include placing torn-down trees and roots from the interceptor project into the bank of the river to deflect water, creating a meandering stream. The tree tops will build up silt that will act as a filter when rain events occur and create a natural bank, according to the plans.
The buildup of silt and the meandering water flow are intended to narrow the stream and increase the velocity of the water, which is expected to increase the depth of the stream and increase oxygen in the water.
The final plans for the restoration by the company are expected to be submitted by April 16, according to a memo provided by the company. The agreement is contingent on legal council review.
Since November, some residents have voiced concerns about the lack of a restoration plan for the area after a corridor around 100 feet wide and 2-miles long was cleared to make room for the new sewer infrastructure.
The city organized monthly informational meetings to give project updates and answer questions from people. The first meeting was Jan. 14. And subsequent meetings will be held at 5 p.m. every third Wednesday through Sept. 15.