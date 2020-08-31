The Verona Senior Center is hosting a drive-thru picnic lunch for caregivers from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15.
To sign-up, caregivers can select meals for their household from TNT catering. A menu is included in the September issue of the Senior Center Chronicle.
“We are happy to be partnering with TNT Catering,” the Chronicle states. “We’ve received so many compliments on their food, especially their desserts.”
Caregivers must RSVP by Wednesday, Sept. 8 to Julie by calling 608-848-0440.
Caregivers must include their name and their number of meals with food selections).
The meals are provided at no cost by the senior center.